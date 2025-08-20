A robbery was reported in Vizag on 20 August 2025, when a woman thief targeted a resident of Lawsons Bay Colony. CCTV footage shows the accused throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a woman sitting in the courtyard of her house and quickly snatching the gold bangles from her hand. Despite attempts by locals to catch her, she managed to flee.

Based on the victim’s complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials stated that this offender is suspected of being involved in several similar crimes across the city. They expressed confidence that she will be tracked down and arrested soon.

Elderly man killed by train in Gopalapatnam

Apart from the robbery, there was a different incident near Simhachalam Railway Station, Vizag, on the morning of 19 August. According to the Railway Police, 73-year-old Namburi Chandrasekhara Rao, a resident of Nagendra Colony (Ward 89, GVMC), was crossing the tracks after going outdoors near the railway line when a speeding train hit him. He died instantly.

Following a complaint from the railway staff, police arrived at the scene, identified the deceased, and informed his family. The body was later shifted to KGH for post-mortem examination.

Attempted murder in One Town

In One Town area late on 17 August, an attempt was made on the life of a suspect sheeter. The assault occurred near Chilakapeta and was reportedly linked to rivalries over coal theft in the port region. Police said the gang, led by Nooka Raju, attacked the victim with a sharp weapon before firing a country-made gun into his abdomen.

The injured man was rushed to King George Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition. Investigators revealed that both the accused and victim had consumed alcohol and quarreled before the violence broke out. Within hours, police apprehended Nooka Raju and an associate, seizing the weapon used. They are also probing the role of a suspended constable of the force, absconding since December 2024, in supplying the firearm.

