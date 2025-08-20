Recognised as one of the premier labs of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Naval Science & Technological Laboratory or NSTL in Vizag celebrated its 56th Lab Raising Day for 2025 in a grand manner on 19 August. Established in 1969 with 10 staff members, NSTL has grown multifold and has made significant contributions to defence research and development. Engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems, NSTL is committed to strengthening Indian defence sector by developing and delivering cutting-edge and futuristic technologies.

Chief guest Samir V Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, guest of honour R.V. Haraprasad, outstanding scientist & Director-General, Naval Systems & Materials (NS&M) and distinguished guest Rear Admiral Arvind Rawal, Assistant Chief of Material (dockyard & refit) inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the lamp.

In his welcome address, P.K. Pattnayak, Scientist ‘F’ and chairman, Lab Raising Day Celebration-2025 briefed the events organised as part of the celebrations. H.N. Das, outstanding scientist and chairman, works committee, presented the annual report.

In his address, Abraham Varughese, outstanding scientist and director, the premier labs of the Defence Research & Development Organisation, NSTL, listed notable technological achievements during the year. He said that the organisation was on the job of fulfilling the mission of achieving Atma Nirbharata in the development of underwater weapons, by putting its best efforts as per the requirements of Indian Navy, with the existing world-class test facilities.

On this occasion, officers and staff, who have completed 25 years of service, were felicitated and 40 personnel were presented commendation awards.

Haraprasad expressed happiness over the exponential growth of NSTL commending the organisation for mastering the design and development of underwater weapons and systems on the Lab Raising Day for 2025, celebrated in Vizag.

