Visakhapatnam is currently one of the fastest-growing cities in India, with rapid infrastructure upgrades, industrial expansion, and new educational and IT hubs shaping its future. Naturally, this growth has sparked curiosity both within the city and beyond, leading to many questions about developments in Vizag. From the progress of the Bhogapuram Airport and updates on the Vizag Metro to other major developments shaping the city, this article explores and answers the most Googled questions about the growth journey of Vizag.

1. When will the Bhogapuram (Alluri Sitarama Raju) International Airport start operations?

The Bhogapuram Airport, officially named Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is one of the most anticipated developments in Vizag and the project is advancing at full pace. The construction of the first phase began in May 2023, and as of August 2025, the project has reached 84% completion. The airport is now slated to begin operations by June 2026, slightly later than initially anticipated but ahead of revised schedules.

2. When will the first phase of Vizag Metro be completed?

One of the most Googled questions about Vizag centres around the metro. The first phase of the Vizag Metro is scheduled for completion within 30 months from the official start of construction, which is set for October 2025. This means Phase 1 is targeted to be finished by April 2028. The confirmation comes from both official tender documents and statements by Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, with the centrally approved project spanning 46.23km and 43 stations.

3. Is Google setting up a data centre in Visakhapatnam?

Yes. Google is establishing its largest (in Asia) and first data centre in India at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with a $6 billion (Rs 52,000 Cr) investment. The hyperscale 1-gigawatt facility, part of a 500-acre Data City cluster, includes $2 billion for renewable energy. Construction is expected to start by the end of 2025, aiming for operational status by late 2027.

4. What are the major industries driving Visakhapatnam’s economy?

Vizag’s economy is powered by a mix of heavy industries, services, and technology. Key sectors include steel production (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), port and shipping services, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, IT, and tourism. This diversified base makes the city one of the strongest industrial and commercial centres on India’s east coast.

5. When will the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Expressway be open to the public?

The Visakhapatnam-Raipur Expressway, a 464 km six-lane greenfield corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, is set to drastically reduce travel time between the two cities from around 14 hours to 6-7 hours. Construction is well underway across all sections, with major portions like the Sabbavaram stretch near Visakhapatnam already completed. The expressway is now targeted for completion and public opening by December 2025.

6. Which new IT companies are coming to Vizag?

Beyond Google’s investment, several IT companies and cloud service providers are eyeing Vizag for their next expansion. few IT companies coming to Vizag Include:

Sify Technologies plans a Rs 16,466 crore data centre focused on cloud, AI, and high-density computing.

TCS is building a Rs 13,700 crore campus, expected to create 12,000 jobs.

Cognizant is expanding with a Rs 15,820 crore investment, aiming to generate 8,000 jobs by 2029.

The Sattva Group is developing a Rs 1,500 crore integrated IT park in the city.

Other IT companies coming to Vizag include, Phenom People and other MSME and Start-ups.

7. Is Visakhapatnam better than Hyderabad for jobs and living?

A direct comparison is tricky, as both cities have their strengths. Hyderabad stands out as a Tier-1 IT and business hub with wider career options and an urban lifestyle. Visakhapatnam, on the other hand, is gaining recognition for its quality of life, lower cost of living, clean environment, and growing job opportunities driven by Vizag’s development. While professionals seeking balance may find Vizag appealing, those preferring a larger urban setting might choose Hyderabad. For a deeper perspective, you can check this article for a detailed comparison of both cities.

8. When will the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Sabbavaram campus be fully functional?

The IIPE permanent campus at Sabbavaram is under active development. While the initial date of completion was said to be July 2025, due to some delays the campus is now expected to be completed by 2026, after which the institute will operate in full strength, with advanced facilities for energy and petroleum studies.

9. Which are the top residential and commercial hotspots to invest in Vizag?

Real estate in Vizag is constantly hitting the up roads. Residential demand is strong in Madhurawada, Yendada, and Rushikonda due to major announcements made in and around these areas. Meanwhile, commercial investments are clustering around Gajuwaka and the IT Hill area. The upcoming Bhogapuram Airport and Vizag Metro corridors are further pushing real estate interest in nearby places such as Bheemili, Anandapuram, and others.

Note: Please make sure you do you own research before investing.

10. Is Visakhapatnam becoming a Tier-1 city in India?

No, even though Vizag is the 10th biggest city in terms of GDP, the city is still recognized as a Tier-2 city. However, it is steadily positioning itself for Tier-1 status. With large-scale infrastructure like the Bhogapuram Airport, the Vizag Metro, new expressways, and major IT investments, the transition looks realistic in the next decade.

That wraps up the answers to the most Googled questions about developments in Vizag. If your query isn’t on this list of most Googled questions in Vizag, share it with us on Yo! Vizag’s Instagram. Stay tuned to our website for Part 2.