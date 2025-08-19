After a long weekend, it is time for grind and work! After enduring the endless meetings, presentations, and Excel sheets from 9 to 5, let your 5 to 9 be filled with entertainment with these new OTT releases. The list includes new and latest movies, reality shows, and web series that will keep you occupied. Eenie Meanie revolves around a teenager who gets dragged back into her miserable past, and 60 Minutes to Love is a new and latest reality dating show where former contestants of various dating shows gather for one final act. Here are the top new OTT releases that will satiate your entertainment needs this week!

1. The Map That Leads To You

Heather is on a trip with her friends, to savor the enjoyment of no responsibilities before beginning her life. During the trip, she crosses paths with Jack. This encounter starts an unexpected emotional journey which neither of them saw coming.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 20th

2. Abandoned Man

Pressurized by his family, Baran bears punishment for a crime committed by his brother. After getting his soul broken and dreams crushed in prison, Baran is released. His brother reappears in his life, with a daughter, unravelling a narrow road of second chances and exploring complex family dynamics.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 22nd

3. 007: Road to a Million Season 2

In this new reality show, eight pairs of people begin a journey of adrenaline-filled challenges, based on the infamous 007 tales. These challenges include climbing Bangkok towers to diving in the shark-infested waters in the Bahamas. Only one duo has the chance to reach London and win the one million pounds!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 22nd

4. Eenie Meanie

Edie is a teenager girl who works as a getaway driver, transporting criminals and escaping from the authorities. She gets dragged back into her past when she is offered to help her unreliable ex-boyfriend rob a casino to clear his debts.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 22nd

5. Shodha

This psychological thriller surrounds a lawyer where his memory fails and he does not seem to recognize his wife. While he remembers everybody else, including his daughter, he thinks that the imposter in his house is not his wife. What will happen in the end? Tune in to find out!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 22nd

6. Bigg Boss Agnipariksha

The most entertaining Telugu reality show is back with a pre-show! The stars of the previous season, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, and Abijeet, become the grandmasters as they shortlist the official commoner contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 22nd

7. 60 Minutes to Love

This new Korean dating reality show revolves around Ji Ye Eun as she goes on two dates in one hour to find true love. The dates that come to woo her are former contestants of Korean dating reality shows like My Sibling’s Romance, Exchange, I Am Solo, and Single’s Inferno. This latest reality show should be on your watchlist for maximum drama!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 23rd

Your 5 to 9 after work this week will be brimming with entertainment, thanks to these new OTT releases, consisting of the latest movies, reality shows, and web series. Let us know in the comments which of these titles will be on your screen this week!

