Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg is all praise for the photo exhibition being organised by Vizag Photo Journalists’ Association at Visakha Museum on Beach Road on the occasion of World Photography Day.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day expo on 19 August, Ketan Garg said: “I had a great feeling after watching the exhibition. Besides reflecting the development of the city, it also highlights the issues which need attention.”

Describing the photos at the exhibition captivating, Ketan Garg suggested holding the next year’s exhibition on a screen.

It was great that many photographers from the city got recognition at the global level, GVMC Zonal Commissioner Siva Prasad also spoke.

The photo journalists who won awards in the photography competition organised in Vijayawada were felicitated by the Commissioner.

The inaugural event was presided over by Vizag Photo Journalists’ Association president Y Ramakrishna. The photo exhibition in Vizag is set to go on until 20 August 2025.

