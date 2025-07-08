Vizag Metro is one of the city’s most ambitious projects. This project will play a key role in elevating the city’s status into a smart city and make public transport more appealing to use. The latest Vizag Metro update is regarding the number of flyovers proposed in the blueprint and their locations.

There are three flyovers proposed in the blueprint that will be constructed on the National Highway 16. This route will be on the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram route. The project is planned in a manner that it covers all the twelve junctions.

In the first phase, a long flyover will be built on 15km from the 1st junction to the 8th junction. After the initial flyover is constructed, a second elevated flyover will cover the 9th to 11th junction. Finally, a split flyover will be erected near the 12th junction. Based on the latest update, the Vizag Metro will be walking in the footsteps of the Nagpur Metro model, which has elevated flyovers and different corridors.

Additionally, this project is put forward by the AP Government, ensuring that the two departments of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL), work together and the progress of the project is faster.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.