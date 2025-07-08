State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has advised the officials of various wings to work in tandem and make arrangements to make Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam a grand success.

Addressing officials at a review meeting held in Visakhapatnam on July 7 evening, the Home Minister advised them to plan the event taking past experiences into consideration.

“As devotees in large numbers will participate in the trekking, arrangements should be in tune with it,” said Anitha.

Making suggestions to officials on several issues, she said additional counters should be set up at the coconut breaking point at Tholipavancha. Toll-free numbers should be made available for the devotees for any help, she said.

Staff in shifts should be on alert at control rooms to extend help to devotees whenever necessary, said the Home Minister advising the officials to set up medical camps and water points in sufficient numbers.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Devasthanam EO V Trinadha Tao and other officials attended the meeting.

Mayor inspects route

Meanwhile, city Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao has said that necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the Giri Pradakshina a hassle-free experience for the devotees.

The Mayor, who inspected the Giri Pradakshina route on July 7, made suggestions to the accompanying officials on lighting and water facilities.

He appealed to those who would distribute ‘prasadam’ among devotees en route to avoid use of plastic.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu