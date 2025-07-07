Even as arrangements are apace for the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam on July 9 and 10, the city police, to make it hassle free for devotees on trek, have imposed rules and restrictions for vehicular traffic.

According to a press note issued by the police, vehicles will not be allowed on the routes between Alluri Seetharama Raju statue junction in Seethammadhara and Venkojipalem, Jodugullapalem, Adavivaram and Hanumanthavaka junctions, and between Gopalapatnam petrol bunk and Old Goshala. Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed to run from NAD junction to Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta and Pendurthi.

The vehicles that proceed towards Srikakulam and Vizianagaram via Visakhapatnam should take the route of Lankelapalem, Sabbavaram, Pendurthi and Anandapuram. They should avoid coming to the city.

Similarly, the vehicles that proceed towards Anakapalle from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram should go via Anandapuram, Pendurthi and Sabbavaram.

Also, there will be no entry for vehicles on the stretch between Visalakshi Nagar Beach Road and Kurupam Beach Road junctions. The devotees who will come to Tholipavancha should keep their vehicles at the parking slot arranged at Adavivaram junction and reach Kalasam junction via Raavi chettu junction, Gandhinagar and Koneru.

Similarly, the devotees from Vepagunta and Gopalapatnam should park their vehicles at Simhapuri Colony parking slot. Devotees from Hanumanthavaka should park their vehicles at skill development centre and dumping yard junctions. These traffic rules and restrictions for the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina will be in force in Visakhapatnam from 6 am on July 9 to 5 pm on July 10.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu