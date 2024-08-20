Three houses in the Janachaitanya Colony near Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam became victims of a burglary in the wee hours of 19 August 2024.

According to the police, burglars struck at the house of a bank manager, when he along with family went to his relative’s house at Thatichetlapalem in the city. When they returned, they found gold ornaments weighing over 10 tolas missing.

Similarly, gold and silver ornaments were taken away from two other houses of the same colony. However, the value of the lost property is yet to be known.

Following information, Circle-Inspector Srinivasa Rao visited the colony and talked to its residents.

The burglary took place at all the three houses in Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, when the inmates went out.

The CI advised the residents to inform the police whenever they go out. He also underlined the need for installing CC cameras at individual houses and apartments for security.

A case was registered following complaints by the victims. An investigation is on.

A couple of days ago, a gang struck at two ATMsa gang struck at two ATMs in the Pendurthi area and decamped with over Rs 30 lakh.

The gang members sprayed black paint at the surveillance cameras and broke open the ATM with a gas cutter and took away cash from the cabins.

In another incident, a gang struck at a villa in the Madhurawada area recently and decamped with gold and cash.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu