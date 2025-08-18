Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), has initiated further steps towards privatisation of several departments in the plant.

In a recent update, RINL announced that two-thirds of its thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to the facility, will be handed over to private management. This move follows earlier tenders inviting private participation in the Quality Assurance and Technology Department, the Raw Material Handling Plant (RMHP), and the Sinter Plant. Together, these departments employ nearly 850 personnel.

The company has also indicated that the Fire Department, with around 280 employees, will be brought under private management. In addition, 32 other departments have been identified for outsourcing.

RINL has invited Expressions of Interest for the operation and maintenance of several critical units, including Steel Melt Shops (SMS) I, II and III, Blast Furnaces I, II and III, Structural and Wire Rod Mills (SBM, WRM I, II and VI), Madaram Mines, Roll and Repair Shops I, II and VIII, the Central Maintenance Shop (CMS), Foundry, Special Technology Mill (STM), ENMD, and other associated facilities.

With these developments, the scope of the RINL privatisation continues to expand across core operations.

