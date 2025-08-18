As per the latest news, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to set up five food quality testing labs across the state, with one in Visakhapatnam and another in Tirumala. Operations are to start next month for the food laboratory in Tirumala. These food quality testing labs are a part of the initiative to make sure that the health, well-being, and food safety of the citizens, especially the devotees visiting Tirumala. With an investment of Rs 86 crore from the state government, these five food quality testing labs will be set up. The investment will be used to acquire the advanced equipment to test food samples and more.

The Tirumala laboratory will be set up in a 12,000 square foot building that will be provided by the local authorities near a flour mill. To conduct proper food sampling tests, equipment worth Rs 19 crore is being installed in the lab. The laboratory will conduct tests on all kinds of food items and will operate 24/7 with adequate staff. Till date, food samples have been tested in neighboring states, but the food will be tested locally with these food quality testing labs.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has stated that the government is prioritizing the health of the citizens and promoting good lifestyle and that these laboratories will help in ensuring proper food safety. The food quality testing labs in Visakhapatnam and Tirumala, will play a crucial role in detecting adulterations in food, protecting the interests of devotees’ sentiments. The state government has set up a food lab in Tirumala to make sure that the devotees stay healthy.

The food quality testing lab in Visakhapatnam will be ready to operate by the end of next month. The basic equipment is in place and necessary steps are being taken to bring the rest of the equipment. The state government is also setting aside Rs 13 crore to upgrade the public health labs in Ongole and Eluru. Each lab will have an individual budget of Rs 6.5 crore for advanced equipment. The regional food laboratory in Kurnool will be developed into a state level lab, with a new building.

