On August 17 (Sunday), a fire broke out in a shop at New Gajuwaka locality after an LPG cylinder leak triggered an accident. Police said the mishap occurred while three individuals were transferring gas from a larger cylinder into a smaller one. During the process, an eight-year-old girl accidentally struck a lighter, causing a sudden fire.

All the three injured had sustained around 20% burns and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Authorities stressed that transferring LPG without proper equipment is illegal and extremely hazardous, urging the public to strictly follow safety norms while handling gas cylinders.

Apart from the Fire Accident in Gajuwaka, the Fishing Harbour gas cylinder blast death toll has climbed to five. The blast occurred on August 8 at a welding shop near the harbour when a cylinder exploded, killing three people on the spot and leaving three others critically injured.

The injured were undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH). Of them, E Rangarao succumbed to his injuries on August 16, followed by E Yellaji, who died on August 17, raising the total death count to five. The third injured person, T Sanyasi Rao, who sustained about 18% burns and additional injuries, is still alive and continues to receive treatment at KGH.

