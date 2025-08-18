15th August has always been a legendary date. Once, it gave the nation freedom, and 79 years later, it gives us Rajinikanth’s Coolie to celebrate the entertainer’s fifty years in entertainment. The legendary Tamil actor remains a gem in the world of Indian cinema. Released in honour of his Golden Jubilee in the field, Coolie is a gripping action-thriller where Rajinikanth plays the role of Deva, whose efforts to uncover and avenge his friend’s death lead him to the jaws of a gold smuggling gang and stir up secrets from his past. It is no secret, however, that among its many settings, the movie shooting of Coolie brought the icon, Rajinikanth, to our very own city, Vizag! Check out spots from the city that were spotted in the frames:

PS: For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, we’ve taken care to avoid spoilers.

1. Vintage Bar

This non-descript bar by the sea makes a brief appearance in two or three scenes in the movie. Indeed, with its brick-lined walls and Brit-style built, it makes for a rustic backdrop.

2. Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour and Port

Much of the nitty-gritty takes place in Vizag’s Fishing Harbour and Port, which, with its air of obscurity lends an unsettling feel to the film. If recalled, Rajinikanth had come for the shooting the movie, Coolie, in Vizag, and stayed for 40 days. Especially memorable, there was news of a fire having broken on set mid-shooting. It was brought under control, however, and no one was injured.

Markedly, several scenes featuring Soubin Shahir and Rajinikanth were shot at here!

3. MV MAA at Tenneti Park

One day, Vizag woke up to a mysterious shipwreck on its shore, and its been a subject of awe and fascination every since. Filmmakers, it seems, are not exempt, as the enigmatic ship makes an appearance in Coolie. Despite being only momentary, it adds to the moodiness.

4. Jagadamba Junction and other areas

A few neighborhoods in Vizag star in the movie fleetingly. One scene specifically shows a wide-shot view of the busy Jagadamba Junction, with the Clock Tower barely visible. The food stall-laden streets of MVP Colony also serve as the backdrop of an important scene.

In Rajinikanth’s Coolie, some scenes show him walking through bustling markets, which some suggest is Poorna Market or Kurupam Market. However, the exact location is unclear.

5. Bheemili-Vizag Beach Road

The scenic Vizag–Bheemili stretch makes two appearances as the movie shows characters traveling along its clean, winding road with the sweeping beach in view.

6. Vizag Railway Station

Vizag Railway Station is also a backdrop for a crucial scene starring Shruti Haasan. Any Vizagite would reconise it easily, despite the slight alteration of its name.

7. Arilova

The three-lane Arilova Main Road sets the scene for an edge-of-the-seat chase scene, complete with traffic and adrenaline-pumping action.

Certainly, the city plays an unmissable part in the film! Rajinikanth’s Coolie movie shooting in Vizag captured a grim side of it’s beaches and streets in ways that most films don’t. The fact that it was for a project that celebrates Thalaiva’s 50-year-mark makes it all the more special.

Did we miss any spots on this list? Comment below and let us know.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment articles.