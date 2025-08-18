Even as heavy rain continues to lash Vizag inundating low-lying areas in the city, the possibility of the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression keeps the district administration on a high alert. According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Visakhapatnam,

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, and Prakasam districts till 19 August. The APSDMA has issued a red alert in all these districts. It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The rain on 17 August, Sunday inundated the low-lying areas in the city and water was seen overflowing in the areas like Kancharapalem, Gnanapuram, Dabagardens, KRM Colony, Rama Talkies area, Poorna Market, and One Town area.

Record levels of rain were registered in Vizag district from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday with Bheemunipatnam topping the list with a maximum of 133.6 mm.

In the wake of the heavy rain forecast, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao has advised the city residents to be on alert and approach him directly over the phone number 99668 29999 in case of any emergency.

Monitoring the situation, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has talked to District Collectors and briefed them on the steps to be taken in the wake of very heavy rain forecast. She directed them to set up control rooms and alert people in the low-lying areas.

Keeping in view the safety of children, holiday was declared for schools on 18 August. The District Education Officer said in a statement on 17 August that the decision was taken as per the instructions of the District Collector.

