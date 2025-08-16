His stylish walk and unique gestures make masses whistle and clap in theatres. His presence on a silver screen drives his fans into a frenzy. With a massive fan-following all over, he is going strong even at 74 still drawing crowds to cinema halls. Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, known to world as Rajinikanth, has completed a glorious journey of 50 years in the glamourous world of cinema donning different characters. With several blockbusters to his kitty, the Tamil hero has acted 170 films in the last five decades winning laurels from all sections.

Making a debut in a brief role in a Tamil movie in 1975, a bus conductor till then, Rajinikanth has carved a niche in acting and scaled to the stardom. One of the highest-paid actor in South India, the simple-looking hero acted in other languages also which include Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Having starred in a number of Telugu movies, he won the hearts of the audience with his films like Anthuleni Katha, Amekatha, Vayasupilichindi, and Annadammuls Sawal. Many of his hit flicks have been dubbed into Telugu which include Dalapathi, Baasha, Chandramukhi, Sivaji, Kabali and Jailer.

Winner of several awards, the top hero was honoured by the government with Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He was also honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2019 for his contribution to the Indian cinema.

Proving his craze among masses, the movie Coolie, released on 14 August, made a record collection of Rs 151 crore on the first day. Wishing Rajinikanth on completion of 50 years in cinema, Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others lauded his contribution to the Indian cinema.

