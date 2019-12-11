Superstar Rajinikanth, aka Thalaiva, is set to celebrate his 69th birthday on Thursday, 12 December 2019. The actor, who taught an entire generation about humility, has gifted the audiences with some unforgettable movies that are widely celebrated. Here are some must-watch movies of superstar Rajinikanth that made us laugh, cry and of course, live in style!

12 must watch movies of Superstar Rajinikanth:

1. Padayappa (1999)

The movie that can put all motivational speakers to shame – Padayappa is a hot favourite for its dramatic plot that follows the fall and rise of the protagonist. It taught us the importance of overcoming difficulties in life with perseverance and determination. The scenes between Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan (Neelambari) put this one on this list of his must-watch movies.

2. Baashha (1995)

The plot follows an innocent and non-violent auto driver whose past is not entirely revealed. The audience then gets to witness the original ‘Baashha’ when the protagonist’s brother has a fallout with a gang of goons. With its iconic dialogues and Rajinikanth’s signature style, Basha taught us how to slay in style.

3. Thalapathi (1991)

Thalapathi, a cult among the many memorable movies of Rajinikanth, follows the story of two men with wildly different ideologies in life. With plot twists and turns, the movie has you hooked every minute. Complete with Ilaiyaraaja’s iconic hits like Yamuna Thatilo and Chilakamma, the movie has some truly memorable moments.

4. Muthu (1995)

Rajinikanth’s phenomenal acting skills are on point in Muthu, where he plays a loyal servant to his landlord. The movie then proceeds to reveal the background of the supposed servant, after he gets banished from his landlord’s house. Muthu also featured the hugely popular track ‘Thilana Thilana’ and won the superstar international fame.

5. Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

Featuring Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran in the lead, the movie is about how a software engineer decides to better India’s problems while fighting corrupt politicians and officials. Armed with the superstar’s swag and A R Rahman’s music, the movie gets all the brownie points.

6. Enthiran (2010)

Director Shankar and Rajinikanth, through Enthiran, showed the nation that a movie of such an enormous scale can be attempted, and executed well. The movie, featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had some amazing computer graphics and remarkable characters like ‘Chitti – The Robot’ who is loved by millions.

7. Chandramukhi (2005)

Rajinikanth brought some much needed comic relief into the horror film Chandramukhi, which centers around a deceased dancer who haunts an ancient palace. He plays the role of Dr. Vasi – a psychiatrist who helps the affected family. His comic scenes are intelligently placed in the movie to keep the audience wanting more.

8. Arunachalam (1997)

The movie which taught us that anything in excess is bad – Rajinikanth plays the role of an orphan who discovers that he is a multi millionaire’s son. But, in order to inherit his fortunes, he has to spend 30 crores in a month, without donating it or gifting. The movie smoothly covers the protagonist’s arc who starts off being money-crazed and completely forsakes it later.

9. Bairavi (1978)

This old gem follows the bond between two siblings Bairavi and Mookaiah. With music by the iconic Ilaiyaraaja, Bairavi is one of the must-watch movies for all Rajinikanth fans, to get a glimpse into the early stages of his acting career.

10. Kaala (2018)

Set in the slums of Dharavi, Kaala follows the plot of how people from the lower strata of the society get treated in reality. Rajinikanth emerges as the leader of the slums to protect them from corrupt politicians. The background score of the movie is haunting and has an incredible recall value.

11. Moondru Mugam (1982)

Moondru Mugam had Rajinikanth essaying three completely different characters – Alex Pandian, Arun, and John. The iconic ‘Alex Pandian’ became one of the most memorable characters played by the actor. Starring Raadhika, this action-filled drama is another must-watch delivered by the superstar.

12. Thillu Mullu (1981)

Thillu Mullu, directed by legendary filmmaker K. Balachander, showcased Rajinikanth’s spectacular comic timing to his fans. The movie follows the story of a man who pretends that he has a twin brother. A classic in the superstar’s filmography, Thillu Mullu is one of the must-watch movies of Rajinikanth to get unforgettable laughs.