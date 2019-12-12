Andhra Pradesh clears Disha Bill: Verdict in rape cases to be given in 21 days

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet cleared a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday that seeks to punish perpetrators of crimes against women and children within 21 days. This comes in just two weeks after the gang-rape and murder of 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the draft Bill for women’s safety named after Disha, the victim of Hyderabad rape and murder case.

The legislation is an amendment to the existing Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law. It has been named “AP Disha Act”, in memory of the doctor who fell prey to the criminals on the night of 28 November, this year.

Speaking about the government’s move, CM YS Jagan appreciated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the police who gunned down all the four accused in the case as they were trying to escape from the crime scene in the early hours of December 6. He said that with the Disha Bill, the government hopes to bring the criminals to justice within three weeks of the crime being reported, in cases where there is conclusive evidence.

In an official statement, the CM said that the investigation in such cases must be completed within a week and trial – within two weeks. He added that the criminals must be hanged within 21 working days.

Additionally, the Bill also proposes to set up dedicated courts to deal with crimes against women and children specifically in all districts of Andhra Pradesh. Emphasizing on Zero FIR, the bill stresses that police would have to register a case of such nature in any police station irrespective of jurisdiction limits. This is being done to make women feel safer when they come in to file a complaint.

The Chief Minister went on to add that people who post vulgar comments about women on social media will be tracked down as well.