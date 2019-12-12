Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury visits ENC

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Bangladesh Navy(BN) visited several naval units at Visakhapatnam including an indigenously built stealth frigate INS Shivalik on 11 December. The Chief of Naval Staff, BN also interacted with Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command(ENC) and held discussions on issues of mutual interest. Later, the Bangladesh Navy Chief and the BN delegation consisting of three staff officers, Resident Defence Attache (DA) of Bangladesh and Indian Defence Attache Dhaka were briefed on the activities of the Command.

Dr Afroza Aurangzeb, wife of Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury CNS Bangladesh Navy, interacted with Mrs Devina Jain, President, NWWA(Eastern Region) and was briefed on initiatives and welfare activities of NWWA. The CNS BN accompanied by his spouse Dr Afroza Aurangzeb arrived in Visakhapatnam on 10 December on a two-day visit to ENC. The CNS, BN was received and seen off by Rear Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration), ENC at INS Dega.