Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh to organise Aakruthi Vastra in Vizag

The much awaited annual exhibition of ‘Aakruthi Vastra’ is back! Organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP), an NGO that works for the promotion and development of local traditional handloom and handicrafts, this is an extension of its objectives. This year, the two-day event will be held at Hotel GreenPark Vizag on December 13 and 14.

A range of designers from across the country have been curated to be a part of the exhibition. The common element among all, is their dedication towards handloom and handicrafts. Designers and weavers will thus display their work through the 52 stalls provided here. From designer sarees, to dresses, western wear, fusion wear, home décor, handbags from upcycled materials, corporate gifts, tatting, footwear and dress materials are all going to be part of the two day event. The special attractions to look out for would be reversible saris, refashioning of old heirloom saris, tatting, black stone kitchen utensils and baskets from Manipur and footwear with changeable straps among others.

Along with a scintillating display that’s pan Indian, one can also shop from the local artisans and weavers at Aakruthi Vastra 2019. Udayagiri cutlery, award-winning Eswaradu’s Kalamkari and materials from local handloom clusters are also part of the offerings. What’s also exciting are the workshops to engage people over the two days. From sari draping that would be held on the morning of 13 December, working with the box-charkha can be opted for on 14th December. Converting waste to wealth would be another workshop that would be taken by Jaggusays from Bengaluru, and would be held on the two days at 4:30 pm. These workshops are being held free of charge, and entry into the exhibition is free as well.

Whatever the age group or the gender, the exhibition has something new to offer for everyone, and we hope that you will be there to participate and purchase at Aakruthi Vastra 2019 in Vizag.