Zero FIR rule to be implemented across Andhra Pradesh: DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang has ordered all police stations in the state to implement the Zero FIR rule without fail. The DGP issued a circular to this effect on Monday.

The Zero FIR rule ensures that an FIR is registered by the police regardless of the place of the crime and the jurisdiction it falls under to prevent any delays in the investigation.

The circular issued by the DGP read, “It is observed that when public are approaching the police station for registration of their cases, often they are being directed to go to other police stations on point of territorial jurisdiction which is not correct.”

“Even if the alleged offence has been committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the police station, FIR shall still be registered and the same shall be transferred to the appropriate police station.”

“The police officers should be clearly informed that failure to comply with the direction of registration of FIR and a receipt of information about cognizable offence may invite prosecution of the police officer under section 166-A (Public Servant disobeying direction under Law) of IPC and it may also invite departmental action against them,” the memo further read.

Directing the unit officers to communicate the order to all their subordinate police officers and police stations, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said, “Disciplinary action will be initiated against erring officers for noncompliance.”

The move in the aftermath of the heinous rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad recently.