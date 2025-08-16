As many as 550 buses, 80 per cent of the total vehicles in Vizag district, have been allotted for the free travel of women (Stree Shakthi scheme) covering a distance of about 1.22 lakh km.

Over 3.10 lakh people, including a large chunk of women, in the district commute in RTC buses, and the populist scheme helps women, girls and transgender people save their travel expenditure. The beneficiaries should show their identity cards, issued by the government, to avail the benefit of the scheme.

The much-awaited scheme is now being implemented all over the State and women can travel in Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Express and Metro Express buses without any fare.

In Vizag city, the scheme for the free bus travel for women was launched by State Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad at Maddilapalem bus station in the presence of MP M Sri Bharat, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P Vishnukumar Raju, Ganababu, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, and officials. The Minister and others issued zero fare tickets to the passengers travelling to various destinations.

Later, the Minister along with people’s representatives and officials travelled in the bus to Yendada.

