There’s a long weekend alert, which means unlimited fun and enjoyment! To keep you occupied, there are numerous OTT releases across various platforms, catering to a wide range of genres. There are new movies and web series, premieres, and previous ones returning with new seasons. Some of these include a new season of the scandalous reality show, Love is Blind: UK, where singles find connections without seeing each other, and the digital premiere of Alien: Earth, where a group of humans find themselves entangled in an extraterrestrial threat. Here are the 8 top new movies and web series from the OTT releases this week, which should be on your watchlist this weekend!

1. Outlander Season 7

The legendary love story of the 20th century, Claire Randall, who travels in time to the 18th century, where she meets the love of her life, Jamie Fraser, a Highland warrior. Based on the end of the 7th and the entire 8th book of the Outlander series, this historical series has garnered a large fan base with captivating visuals of Scotland.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Superman (2025)

Living in Metropolis, working at the Daily Planet, and saving people from imminent danger is what Clark Kent does as the Superman. Saving people comes with complicated political strings where Superman’s rival, Lex Luthor, spots an opportunity. Discovering hope and finding light in the darkest times, Superman takes a step forward to do his duty to his home.

OTT Platforms: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3. Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

In the early 2000’s, there was a peculiar show on NBC called The Biggest Loser. This series dealt with plus size people gathered to lose the most weight over a span of 30 weeks for a cash price. This show continued for 18 seasons until 2020. Fit for TV explores the experience of the participants of the show, from their perspective in the form of a three-part docuseries.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Limitless: Live Better Now

Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to find science-backed techniques that improve health. Starting with learning how to play the drums for brain boosting, training with South Korean Special Forces, and climbing a 600-foot frozen climbing wall in the Swiss Alps.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Love is Blind: UK Season 2

The most popular dating reality web series is back with a new season! The singles from Britain, men and women, are put in separate sharing homes where they need to interact with a potential partner in pods, without seeing each other. Based on connection and compatibility, a pair gets engaged and meet for the first time in a long hallway from where they embark on a journey towards marriage.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Good Day (2025)

A factory worker gets his delayed salary credited to which he celebrates by drinking. This drunken celebration opens the door to a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

7. The Night Always Comes

Based on the best selling novel of the same name, Vanessa Kirby plays a 24-year old woman who fights through the night to gather $25,000 to save her family home from eviction.

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Alien: Earth

Set in 2120, a mysterious space vessel carrying five alien species from the darkest corners of the universe crashes on Earth. It is upto a group of tactical soldiers to fight against the planet’s greatest threat.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

With this curated list of new movies and web series from the OTT releases this week, entertainment for the weekend is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfy on the couch, and start streaming!

