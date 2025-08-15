Thinking about what to do this weekend in Vizag? Whether you’re craving an adrenaline-fueled adventure, a cultural moment, or just some laid-back fun time with friends, we’ve got an activity for you. From scenic treks and immersive temples to high-speed go-karts and local festivities, here’s a curated list of things to do this weekend:

1. Go Wild with Wilded

Adventure seekers, Wilded is hosting a exciting trek on Sunday, August 17, at Yarada Beach from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The trek will guide you though refreshing nighttime views of Vizag. The trek is priced at Rs 600 per person, You can contact Wilded through their Instagram for more information.

2. Catch a Movie

If you’d rather swap the mountains and beaches for something laid-back, head to the cinema and soak in the buzz. This week, the big screen has plenty to offer, from the mythological spectacle, Mahaavatara Narasimha, to the adrenaline rush of War 2, and of course, Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth. Whether you’re in the mood for an epic drama or an action-packed thriller, a movie outing is definitely one of the top things to do in Vizag this weekend.

3. Celebrate Janmashtami

This week also marks the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. Catch the glorious celebration in Vizag at ISKCON near Sagarnagar and Hare Krishna Vaikuntam Temple at Gambhiram and MVP’s Gadiraju Palace, these places will be hosting events such as Hari Nama Japa Yagna, Julan seva, Krishna Leela discourses, devotional bhajans and the glowing aartis, bringing the communities together in joyous reverence.

4. Attend a Stand-up Comedy Show by Piyush Sharma & Jasmeet Bhatia

If you’re looking for an easy way to unwind this week, catch a live stand-up comedy show by Piyush Sharma and Jasmeet Bhatia. Known for their witty take on everyday situations, the duo promises an evening filled with humor that’s light and relatable. Tickets are priced from Rs 299 onwards, making it an affordable and entertaining option for a night out in Vizag.

5. Feel the Rush with Go-Karting

If speed is what excites you, Vizag has a couple of great karting tracks to check out this week. At Go Karting Vizag, Vishwanadh Sports Club, packages start at Rs 390 for 6 laps and go up to Rs 990 for 18 laps on race karts. Another great option is A Square Go Karting in Anandapuram, where prices begin at Rs 400 for 5 laps and go up to Rs 1,700 for 30 laps, making it perfect if you want longer sessions and a full-fledged adrenaline rush.

From treks to race tracks, this list covers all the exciting things that you can do this weekend in Vizag!

