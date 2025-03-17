Andhra Pradesh’s rich spiritual and cultural history is reflected in its numerous ancient temples, each with its own legend and significance. Following the first list of “The Most Powerful temples”, we’re bringing you more iconic temples with deep-rooted faith and architectural brilliance. Let’s explore Andhra Pradesh’s sacred temples: Part 2.

1. Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple, Srikalahasti

Deity: Lord Shiva (Vayu Lingam)

Location: Srikalahasti, Tirupati District

Legend: A spider, a snake, and an elephant worshipped Lord Shiva here. Each thought their way of worship was the best, leading to conflict. Pleased with their devotion, Shiva granted them moksha (salvation) and named the temple after them (Kala means snake, while Hasti means elephant).

Interesting Fact: The temple is famous for Rahu-Ketu Dosha Puja, which is believed to remove planetary obstacles.

2. Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple

Deity: Lord Veerabhadra (Fierce Form of Shiva)

Location: Lepakshi, Anantapur District

Legend: The temple is linked to Jatayu, the divine eagle from the Ramayana. When Ravana abducted Sita, Jatayu fought him bravely but was fatally wounded. Lord Rama found him here in his final moments, and the bird uttered “Le Pakshi” (Rise, O Bird)”, giving the place its name.

Interesting Fact: The hanging pillar inside the temple does not touch the ground, defying gravity.

3. Draksharamam Bhimeswara Swamy Temple

Deities: Lord Shiva (Bhimeswara) and Goddess Manikyamba

Location: Draksharamam, Konaseema District

Legend: After Sati’s self-immolation, Lord Shiva carried her burning body across the land. Her left cheek is believed to have fallen here, making it one of the Shakti Peethas.

Interesting Fact: This temple is both a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peetha, making it highly revered.

4. Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Temple

Deity: Lord Satyanarayana Swamy (Form of Vishnu)

Location: Annavaram, Kakinada District

Legend: It is said that the temple’s location was revealed in a dream to a local zamindar. Devotees who perform Satyanarayana Vratam here are believed to be blessed with wealth and success.

Interesting Fact: The temple is built on Ratnagiri Hill, offering breathtaking views.

5. Dwaraka Tirumala (Chinna Tirupati)

Deity: Lord Venkateswara (Incarnation of Vishnu)

Location: Dwaraka Tirumala, Eluru District

Legend: A sage named Dwaraka performed intense penance here, after which Lord Vishnu manifested as Chinna Tirupati, providing an alternative pilgrimage site for those unable to visit Tirupati.

Interesting Fact: Unlike Tirupati Balaji, here only the upper half of the idol is visible.

Andhra Pradesh’s sacred temples reflect its long-standing spiritual heritage and architectural excellence. Visiting these temples offers a profound connection to the state’s history and the divine, making them timeless symbols of faith and devotion.

