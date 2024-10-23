October to February is the best time to experience the wonders of nature. While everyone is planning to go to Lambasingi or Araku Valley, amaze yourself by reaching these highest and most beautiful peaks of Andhra Pradesh. Don’t worry – all of the trekking places mentioned here are in and around Visakhapatnam.

1. Jindhagada Peak/Arma Konda

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Visakhapatnam has a hidden treasure for trek lovers. Jindhagada Peak, also known as Arma Konda near Araku Valley, is a heavenly destination for any nature enthusiast. Towering 5,510 feet, this peak is the highest in Andhra Pradesh. It is approximately 125 km away from Visakhapatnam.

2. Galikonda

The second-highest peak in Andhra Pradesh is just 100 km away from Visakhapatnam! With an elevation of 5,380 feet, this location near Chintapalle in Araku Valley is filled with stunning landscapes, coffee plantations and tribal cultures.

3. Sinkram Gutta

Sinkram Gutta Peak, located in Odisha, is almost 130 km away from Visakhapatnam. This hilltop has stunning viewpoints and landscapes that will male for a perfect winter gateway.

4. Chintapalli Hills

Chintapalli is a famous tourist destination in Andhra Pradesh. It is also where the famous Eampa Rebellion took place. With a high elevation of 2,755 feet, this peak is 132 km away from Visakhapatnam, and 12 km from Lambasingi. The next time you go to Lambasingi, you might want to check this place out as well. There are many picturesque places here including Chintapalli waterfalls.

5. Endrika Parvatam

Endrika Parvatam in Andhra Pradesh has mountain, valley or terrain features. This place, almost 130 km away from Visakhapatnam, is one of the less explored places in Andhra Pradesh.

6. Simhachalam Hill

If you want a serene retreat that is not too far from Visakhapatnam, then the Simhachalam Hill might be the best trekking destination for you! This place offers a panoramic view of the city, surrounded by rich flora and fauna.

This year, take advantage of these beautiful trekking destinations in and around Visakhapatnam. These scenic treks, set amidst the Eastern Ghats are perfect getaways in the pleasant winter weather!

