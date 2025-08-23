Saturdays and Sundays are for entertainment and unlimited fun. This week has seen some interesting and refreshing new OTT releases, like the intense thriller Hostage, where the British Prime Minister’s husband is held captive, a dark comedy called Long Story Short, which depicts a dysfunctional family’s secrets, wounds, and inside jokes, and Thalaivan Thalaivii, which is about the love story of a headstrong couple. If your watchlist for the week is empty or if you are searching for new titles, here are the top 7 new movies and web series OTT releases of this week that should be on your watchlist!

1. Bigg Boss Agnipariksha

The pre-show before Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is here, and the internet won’t stop talking about it. Three grandmasters from previous seasons, Abhijeet, the winner of Season 4, Navadeep, the 4th runner-up of Season 1, and Bindu Madhavi, the winner of Bigg Boss Non-Stop, grace the stage to select the commoner housemates.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Rivers of Fate

The lives of three strangers entangle in the Amazon, where Janalice is kidnapped by the traffickers, Preá is a reluctant gang leader, and Mariangel is seeking vengeance for her family’s murder.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror

This is a real-life stalking story, which was inspired by a fictional show. Samantha wakes up one morning to see herself held captive in a soundproof glass box by the man who stalked her for over a decade. Relying on her instinct and desire to escape, Samantha takes things into her hands to ensure her survival.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Death Inc. Season Three (Muertos S.L)

After the unfortunate demise of the founder of Torregrossa Funeral Home, his protégé is itching to take control. But he is left following the orders of a savage widow instead.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. F1: The Movie

A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver. Egos, opinions, and pride clash between the duo, which constantly threatens the overall performance of the race. Can the duo resolve the tension and manage to win the race?

OTT Platform: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video

6. Maareesan

A thief gets hold of an old man suffering from Alzheimer’s and devises a plan to rob him of his money. But as he ventures deep in his plan, the thief learns a devastating truth about the old man.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Shodha

Rohit files a missing person report regarding his wife. But an unknown woman arrives and tells him that she is his wife. Rohit has no memory of this unknown woman, while the rest of the people in his life, including his daughter, confirm that the woman is his wife. Can he get to the bottom of this misconception?

OTT Platform: Zee 5

With these top 7 new movies and web series OTT releases of this week, relax and enjoy this weekend! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your friends, grab some snacks, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

