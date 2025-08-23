If you’ve explored all the beaches Vizag has to offer – both famous and underrated – it might be time to let your love for the bay lead you to different shores. Outside of our port city, the Andhra-Odisha border is dotted with some wonderful yet less-known and unspoiled beaches perfect for some recreational time. Check out our picks:

Baruva Beach

Once an active British seaport, Baruva Beach is today a peaceful coastal hamlet surrounded by paddy fields and thick coconut plantations. Adding to its charm is a sunken shipwreck, now a sought-after diving spot. Baruva also features a striking lighthouse and several resorts, and the government has been working towards developing it into a major tourist destination.

Spiritual seekers can make a pitstop at the Sri Kotilingeswara Swamy temple nearby for a moment of peace. The Janardhana Swamy temple, a popular pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Krishna, is also close by.

Kalingapatnam Beach

Located in Kaviti, the road to Kalingapatnam Beach is a scenic drive through green fields. Both the drive and the beach are especially enjoyable during early mornings and evenings when birdlife is abundant. A picturesque rock formation here is a favourite spot for photography. In the evenings, visitors can relish freshly roasted sweet corn sold by local vendors. The environment and sights make it a beach where families, friends, and solo travellers alike can unwind.

Ramayyapatnam Beach

Situated near Sompeta, ahead of Srikakulam, Ramayyapatnam is a destination for seafood lovers. The local catch is always fresh and served hot. Sompeta is also well known for its aquaculture and signature foods like Utanki, Ariselu, and Papads.

Just beyond this beach lies Iskalapalam Beach, another quirky coastal stretch. Fishing is the main livelihood here, and visitors will often find the shore dotted with boats and busy fishers preparing to set sail. The area is also home to many small temples.

Kapasukuddi Beach

Quiet and undisturbed, Kapasukuddi is perfect for those who prefer solitude. The drive to Kapasukuddi is smooth, making it easy to reach. With nearby temples and a lack of large crowds, it is a peaceful retreat ideal for a relaxed day by the sea.

Odisha Beaches

Markandi Beach

Located near Markandi village, about 20 km from Berhampur in Ganjam district in Odisha, Markandi Beach is famed for its cleanliness and calm.

The nearby Markandi Temple adds a devotional touch to the area. The beach is especially beautiful at sunset, offering an expansive ocean view. Visitors can also explore the nearby village for a taste of the traditional Odia lifestyle and cuisine.

Pati Sonapur or Sonpur Beach

Known as one of Odisha’s virgin beaches, Pati Sonapur Beach is untouched and peaceful. It sits at the confluence of the Bahuda River and the Bay of Bengal, where backwaters create an enchanting landscape. The beach promotes eco-tourism through the “Sonapur Sea Beach Eco Retreat,” which offers eco-friendly stays.

Activities here include swimming, trekking, birdwatching, and in winter, spotting nesting Olive Ridley turtles. Its raw beauty and seclusion make it ideal for romantic escapes or solitary reflection.

Dankalpadu Beach

Dankalpadu Beach is a picturesque spot along Ganjam’s coastline. The beach is clean, peaceful, and perfect for picnics. It is especially known for its sunrise and sunset views. However, there are few to no shops nearby, so visitors should carry snacks and essentials. The approaching road winds through curvy terrains with a forest-like feel.

Garampeta Beach

Close to the newly constructed IISER campus, Garampeta Beach is a lesser-known wonder. Its secluded charm surely appeals to those who prefer raw, crowd-free settings, but visitors are advised not to stay beyond sunset.

Baliharachandi Beach

Located between Konark and Puri, Baliharachandi Beach is known for its long sandy shoreline. The nearby Baliharachandi Temple, dedicated to Goddess Baliharchandi, makes it a religious site as well. Visitors can enjoy long walks, photography, and even swimming (with caution).

Other highlights include picnic and bathing facilities, sightings of red crabs, migratory birds in winter, and sometimes even Olive Ridley turtles. A unique local speciality here is the Fish Prasad prepared in the temple, offering a memorable cultural and culinary experience.

For those who love the beaches of Vizag but long for new horizons, the Andhra–Odisha border offers a series of less-explored but worthy spots. From the spirituality of Baruva Beach and Kalingapatnam to the eco-tourism haven of Pati Sonapur Beach and the romantically secluded Garampeta Beach, each spot carries its own story and charm.

