When in Vizag, go to the beach – its perhaps the most common advise you’ll get when looking for things to do in the city. While its true that our coastal city is in want of more activities, there are still places apart from the beach that are worth exploring if you’re up for the challenge. Check out some less-known places in Visakhapatnam that have flown under the radar:

INCAP Hill

Located in Pedda Rushikonda, this hill offers a small hike with a view of Madhurawada and surrounding areas at the top. If you’re a biker, you can also offroad to get to the top. For those that love a physical activity and undiscovered adventure, this is a fun spot to check out.

Location: 80′ Wide Rd, Pedda Rushikonda

Relli Lake

Located in the lap of Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, Relli Lake is a splendid water body surrounded by hills. Though the lake tends to swell up and come alive during monsoons, the quietness and solitude it offers has an unbeatable charm. If you’re looking to spend some time in nature without straying too far from the city, this is where to go.

Location: PM Palem

Dabbanda

Also a part of Kambalakonda, Dabbanda is a small village situated snugly amids the green hills of the sanctuary. It is a destination for trekkers as one would have to make a 2.5 km uphill climb and hike from thereon to reach the village. Once at the summit, you’ll be treated to a sprawling view of the entire sanctuary. To be safe, we would advise you to reach out to trekking organisers in Vizag (like Treksome, EcoHikes, Hikoi Adventures, and more) to help guide you along the trail. Alternatively, you can likely also drive here.

Location: Dabbanda Village

Gudilova Shivalayam

An underrated yet beautiful devotional place, this Shivalayam is situated on a small hillock in Gudilova near Anandapuram and is said to be quite old. It is a peaceful place along the Eastern Ghats. While it is worth visiting for its spiritual significance, don’t miss the beautiful sights of the green hills around that it offers.

Location: Gudilova

Podugupalem Lake

About 28 km from central Vizag, Podugupalem Lake is a peaceful, rarely visited lake in Podugupalem. Though less known, it is a prominent birding spot as the undisturbed nature allows for biodiversity to prosper. It is worth visiting in the early mornings or evenings, and if you set out with the intention to spot birds, it would be worth planning your trip for the winter migratory season. Do be mindful to be quiet and conscious of this treasured place, and ensure that you do not litter it with garbage.

Location: Podugupalem

Which one of these less-known places will make it to your Visakhapatnam bucket list? If you’ve visited any of them already, comment about your experience as these are relatively less documented spots.

