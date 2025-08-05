Did you know that far from the coast, where the sea breeze doesn’t reach, there’s a village in the hills of Telangana that still echoes the name Vizag? If not, then meet Vizag Colony, a quiet settlement built nearly 70 years ago by families who once lived in Visakhapatnam. A story that began on the shores of the Bay of Bengal continues today in the scenic hills near Nalgonda.

Located in the quiet hills of Nalgonda district, Vizag Colony is a small settlement in Chandampet mandal that was founded nearly 70 years ago by a group of 24 families from the Visakhapatnam district. Their journey began in the early 1950s, when they moved to work on the construction of the iconic Nagarjunasagar Dam, one of India’s largest and most ambitious irrigation projects of its time.

These families, mostly from the fishermen community of Pedda Teenarla, Bangarupalem, and a few other villages in Nakkalapalli mandal, left behind the coast of Andhra Pradesh in search of work. As the mighty dam began to take shape, so did the bonds among these migrant workers. When the construction was complete, many chose not to return home. Instead, they decided to stay, drawn by the waters of the vast reservoir they helped build.

Living in what was then forested, hilly terrain, they carved out a small village for themselves near the backwaters of Nagarjunasagar. Over time, this settlement came to be known as Vizag Colony, a name that honoured the place they once called home. It grew gradually, shaped by the lives and labours of these settlers. From fishing in the waters of the reservoir to raising generations of families.

Today, Vizag Colony is home to over 1,000 people. Most of the current residents belong to the second or third generation, born and raised in Nalgonda. While this land is now home in every sense, the legacy of their ancestors’ lives on through traditions that continue to blend with the local culture of Telangana.

Over the decades, the village has grown not just in size but also in identity. It is part of the Chinna Munigal Grama Panchayat and enjoys a healthy rapport with neighbouring communities.

Fishing remains the lifeline of the community, passed down from the original settlers to their children and grandchildren. The reservoir, once a source of employment through hard labour, is now a source of livelihood through traditional skills and knowledge. Every family in the village is involved in fishing in some way, continuing a bond with the water that began nearly seven decades ago.



In recent years, this quiet colony and the scenic surroundings of Chandampet mandal have become a low-key yet sought-after getaway spot, especially for those living in Hyderabad and neighbouring cities who are looking for a short getaway. And for Vizag, the hamlet is about 590 Km, which is ideal if you are looking for a long weekend away from Vizag.

Some of the popular spots near Vizag Colony include:

Devarakonda Fort: A centuries-old hilltop fort known for its panoramic views and historic architecture, perfect for history buffs and casual explorers.

Kawapally Waterfalls: A seasonal waterfall that comes alive during the monsoons, drawing in nature lovers and day-trippers.

Makkapally Hills: A serene stretch of hills ideal for trekking, photography, or simply enjoying the quiet countryside.

Nagarjunasagar Dam: One of India’s largest masonry dams, offering breathtaking views of the reservoir and holding historical significance in India’s irrigation history.

Vizag Colony today quietly reflects a story of migration and settlement. It shows how a place that once offered only work became a place to live, grow, and belong.

