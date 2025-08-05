Andhra University has sent out a warning notice to 305 affiliated colleges in the districts of the north coast, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitaram Raju, to oversee the processing of mandatory certificates in a stricter fashion before admitting students into graduate courses. This is to prevent students from applying to graduate courses in Andhra University-affiliated colleges with fake Intermediate certificates.

Of the 305 colleges, almost 150-160 colleges offer Arts and Science degree programmes.

The university has taken note of several complaints from students’ parents who alleged that many candidates are getting admissions in graduate programs, particularly in the Arts and Science department and courses, by offering fake Intermediate certificates from institutions in States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and more.

The university has given a deadline of two weeks to ensure that the certificates of the candidates enrolled in the degree programs are legitimate and original.

Allegations suggest that candidates from other states are obtaining fake Intermediate certificates to secure admission into Andhra University affiliated colleges. Many of these candidates come to the city seeking jobs and may submit such counterfeit certificates, as they are required for graduate course admission.

According to Andhra University data, the department of Bachelor of Law has candidates from Tamil Nadu, and the department of Arts and Sciences has people from Odisha enrolled in the affiliated colleges.

Sources state that the officials at Andhra University are implementing necessary precautions for preventing such incidents, checking the candidates certificates, and introducing stricter means of monitoring during admissions.

