State BJP chief P V N Madhav has said the the Centre is committed to the merger of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) with SAIL. Addressing a gathering at the ‘Chai pe charcha’, held as a part of the party’s outreach programme in Guntur on 5 August, Madhav said the central government initiated several measures for revival of the steel plant. It came to the rescue of the plant by offering a special package.

“The government is extending all help to the steel plant to overcome issues and increase the output. The measures being initiated by the Centre will help the plant earn profits,” he observed.

Apart from speaking about the VSP-SAIL merger, the BJP chief said that the BJP-led NDA government at Centre was keen on getting rid of the practices left by the British rulers. Along those lines, he added that the proposal to rename Jinnah tower in Guntur was under consideration.

Every Hindu should chant ‘Jai Sriram’ and every individual has a right to respect their religion and gods, the State BJP chief pointed out.

He also joined a rally with TDP MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu. Speaking on the occasion, he announced holding of tiranga rallies in the State on 15 August.

