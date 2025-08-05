Indian Railways have extended the special Vizag trains till the end of September, keeping the growing crowd from the festive rush in mind. The special trains extended are the Visakhapatnam-Charlapalli-Visakhapatnam (08579/08580) and the Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam (08547/08548).

The Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Weekly Special Train No 08547 service is extended from August 6th to September 24th, which is almost eight trips. This train departs from the station at 7 pm every Wednesday and arrives in Tirupati the next day at 9:15 am. The return train, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Train no 08548, is extended from August 7th to September 25th for eight trips. This train will depart from Tirupati at 9:50 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 11:30 am.

The Visakhapatnam-Charlapalli Weekly Special Train no 08579 service is extended from August 8th to September 26th, adding eight trips with revised timings. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:30 pm every Friday and will reach the destination at 8 am the next day. The return train, Charalapalli-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special Train no. 08580 service is extended from August 9th to September 27th around nine trips with revised timings. The train will depart from the station at 3:30 pm every Saturday and will reach the destination at 7:00 am the next day.

This revised schedule and for the special trains in Vizag which have extended will ease the crowd during the busy festive season and ensure a smooth travelling experience for the passengers.

Also read: MP Sribharat urges Steel Minister to reinstate contract workers of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.