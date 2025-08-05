Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat recently met Union Minister of Steel and Industries H D Kumaraswamy in New Delhi to discuss key issues concerning the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL). During the meeting, Sribharat urged the Minister to reinstate the contract workers holding R Cards and displaced persons who have played a vital role in the plant’s development and have strong service records. He emphasized that bringing them back and regularizing their employment would help the plant run more smoothly.

The MP also brought up the issue of education within the plant premises. He suggested that the Kendriya Vidyalaya currently operating there be shifted under the Ministry of Education, which would provide students with a more stable and higher-quality learning environment. Alongside this, he proposed introducing a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the staff of Vimal Vidyalayam, also within the plant premises, to offer them better financial security.

Turning to workforce management, Sribharat highlighted the urgent need for recruiting full-time employees at the steel plant. He explained that proper staffing is essential for smoother promotions, better production capacity, and a steady flow of raw materials, all of which would improve the plant’s performance significantly.

In response to the key issues stated by MP Sribharat related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy received the proposals positively and assured that the Ministry would take the necessary steps to address these concerns promptly and effectively.

