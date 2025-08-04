Monday is here, marking the beginning of another week. While you stay busy during work hours with meetings, presentations, and seminars, your nights are sure to be filled with entertainment. OTT platforms have many interesting releases slated for the week including movie premiers and both new and old television series returning. Mickey 17, a futuristic movie about an expendable employee, is premiering digitally and stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Bong Joon Ho. Meanwhile, the star of the critically acclaimed movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan, is a realtor escaping his past in the action-comedy movie Love Hurts. Here are the 8 top new OTT releases this week, which will have you glued to the screen!

1. The Pickup

A regular day in the job of cash pickup for armored truck drivers becomes worse with each passing minute when they are ambushed by criminals with an unexpected mastermind. The drivers need to stay on the same side if they want to survive this uneventful day.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 6th

2. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

In the new semester in Nevermore, Wednesday has a new principal to pick a bone with and another campus stalker. Moreover, her psychic powers start to wane. With Enid’s fate resting on Wednesday’s powers, she needs to lean on the Addams family for the answers to save Enid.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 6th

3. Platonic Season 2

Will and Sylvia return as the chaotic best friends in their mid-forties with more dependency and boundary-blurring dynamics. Will is engaged to Jenna and Sylvia is learning the ropes of being an event planner. These two best friends set off a series of impulsive events, which is just the start to a fun and comic series.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 6th

4. Love Hurts

A realtor is pulled back into the clutches of his past when his former partner-in-crime returns to the picture after revealing a ominous message in this action comedy film.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 7th

5. Mayasabha

Set in the 1970-80’s, this political thriller is about two friends and their journey to becoming powerful politicians with different views and principles.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: August 7th

6. Mickey 17

Mickey Barnes signs a form to become an expendable in 2054. Exploited for fatal space expansion missions, Mickey dies and is reprinted and revived every time. But when Mickey 17 and his clone 18, exist at the same time, they need to stay undetected to survive.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime

Streaming from: August 7th

7. Salakaar

Set in two different timelines, 1978 and 2025, this espionage series is about the story of an Indian spy, Adhir, who overthrew Pakistan’s nuclear war plans during the Cold War. Taking inspiration from true-life events, this action-packed series should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: August 8th

8. Arabia Kadali

A group of fishermen face a horrible fate when they unconsciously cross international borders and enter an enemy state. With the fishermen fighting for survival in prison and their loved ones fighting for justice in their nation, what will happen in the end? Watch this emotionally charged survival drama to find out!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 8th

Entertainment should not be difficult this week, with these 8 top new OTT releases. You can pick a favourite and start streaming it whenever and where ever you desire. Let us know in the comments which of these releases will don your screens this week!

