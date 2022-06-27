Vizag, the City of Destiny, is one of the most visited cities in Andhra Pradesh. True to its tagline, its picturesque shorelines and breathtaking mountains are a calling one can’t reject. Crowded with tourists throughout the year, one might find the beaches and mountains less relaxing. When you feel like finding a spot to just drive away your work stress or wish to relax with friends or family, here are 5 lesser-known places in Vizag.

Here is a list of 5 underrated places to relax in Vizag

#1 Araku Valley Coffee House

Located on the RK Beach Road, this hut-shaped coffee shop is a lesser-known even among the locals. Tucked away from the road, one may easily miss spotting this hut serving Araku’s authentic coffee. With a few benches spread out over the grass, it makes a perfect spot to relax in the evening with friends and family with a hot cup of coffee and a mesmerizing view of the ocean.

#2 Visakha Valley View Point

A view of the same Bay of Bengal, but with a promising relaxation to the mind the Visakha Valley View Point is a place you must visit in Vizag. Get a birds-eye-view of the fishermen’s boats as you enjoy some hot snacks and tea atop the hill. Sit on the natural rocks or the benches placed there exclusively to enjoy the breathtaking view.

#3 Divis Bridge

Not only a photographer’s delight, but the Divis Bridge is also a place where the locals choose to go to escape reality. Straight out of a Hollywood movie, this spot should be your go-to when you want to take a quick break. Located near Bheemili, you can also enjoy your bike/car ride along the coastline.

#4 VMRDA Health Arena

With dedicated tracks for walking and cycling amidst thick green trees, there cannot be a better way to relax. Put on some shoes, get out of your home, and enjoy the fresh early morning breeze on a Sunday. This pathway also leads to the top of Kailasagiri, if you wish to sit and embrace the calmness. Do some yoga or just breath in the fresh air and relax your soul.

#5 Ross Hill

Famous for its places of worship, Ross Hill is also worth a visit for the views it offers. The one place in Vizag which embraces the three important religions in the city, it is one of the most peaceful spots to be when you really need it. Filled with peace and tranquillity, enjoy the blessing of the upper power along with some breathtaking views of the Vizag Port Area.

Let us know in the comments below which other places in the city you think need to be added to this list.