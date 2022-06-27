Last Friday turned out to be quite a busy one for theatres in multiple cities with multiple films hitting the screen. While Tollywood had Sammathame and Chor Bazaar among the notable releases, Bollywood’s much-awaited Jug Jug Jeeyo too made its way to the audiences. Mirchi RJ Indu shares her experiences with the movie releases in the last week of June and suggests which ones you should watch.

Read on for spoiler-free reviews of movie releases in the last week of June.

Sammathame

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Chandini Chowdary, Gokineni Ramaraju

Director: Gopinath Reddy

A rom-com that feels relatable with instances that we often come across in daily life. Krishna, played by Kiran Abbavaram, loses his mother at a tender age and grows up searching for a girl who can fill this void. He eventually meets Saanvi, played by Chandini Chowdary, an independent woman, someone from the contemporary lot. When the two start dating each other and the bond begins to build, Krishna starts to wield control over Saanvi. How Saanvi responds to this and how it affects their relationship forms the crux of the story.

Sammathame comes with a clear message of loving people as they are. Sprinkled with humour and marred by unnecessary scenes, the film ends up as a mediocre watch.

Final Verdict: One-time watch

Chor Bazaar

Cast: Akash Puri, Gehna Sippy, Archana, Sunil

Director: Jeevan Reddy

A stolen Nizam-era diamond, worth Rs 200 crore, finds its way to Chor Bazaar, a marketplace infamous for its smuggled goods. Bachchan Saab, played by Akash Puri, who’s the kingpin of the Bazaar soon finds himself at loggerheads with police and other stakeholders as multiple people eye the possession of the diamond. Will Bachchan Saab be able to come out victorious in this cat and mouse game is what’s to be watched on the screen.

While the premise might appear interesting, the film falls short due to poor writing. Most of it fails to be engaging and ends up as a tepid watch.

Final Verdict: Save your time

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani

Director: Raj Mehta

A family drama served with a proper dose of entertainment, peppy songs, swanky moves, and plenty of emotions. The plot involves two couples, from different generations, battling their marriage concerns in different ways. While the storyline might not appear unique, strong performances by the lead cast and the pomp and show of the songs make for a decent watch.

Final Verdict: Plan a family date and have fun.

Runway 34

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Ajay Devgn

A Skyline flight 777, from Dubai to Cochin, about to land at Trivandrum Airport on Runway 34, is challenged by bad weather conditions, no visibility and other odds. Pilots, Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn) who comes across as super arrogant and experienced, along with Tanya Albarquequi (Rakul Preet), relatively less experienced, has to make some crucial decisions, with the safety of passengers at stake.

Runway 34 is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, offering plenty of thrills. The 25-minute-landing sequence deserves a special mention for all the riveting stuff on offer.

The performances by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet are spot on. Amitabh Bachchan, as the Chief Investigation Officer for the flight’s mishap, is at his usual best and leaves the audience with an impact.

Final Verdict: Best OTT pick of the week.

While RJ Indu comes back next week, tell us the movie releases are you excited about in the closing week of June.