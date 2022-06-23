OTT platforms are a man’s new best friends. They never fail to entertain us as they come with brand new content every week. Continuing the trend, the OTT platforms are here with 5 new movies and 3 web series, releasing on 24 June 2022. From rom-com to Malayalam cop thrillers, the list has flicks from all the genres for all your moods. Repay your subscriptions if you haven’t, ASAP!

Check out the list of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms on 24 June.

Kuttavum Shikshayum

Starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, and others in key roles, Kutavum Shikshaykum is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Rajeev Ravi. The movie is based on a mysterious jewellery robbery that took place in Kasaragod District, Kerala, in 2015. A team of five policemen from Kerala head out to a dreaded village in Uttar Pradesh to catch the culprits in the robbery, where they have to risk their lives. Catch this high-tension thriller on 24 June.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Man from Toronto

An American action comedy directed by Patrick Hughes, the movie stars Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco, Woody Harrelson, and others in crucial roles. The plot of this movie revolves around a salesperson who is mistaken for a ruthless assassin, known as The Man From Toronto, and is chased by the police. The plot takes a turn when the actual assassin comes into the scene, leading to a comical and interesting series of events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Forensic

Starring Radhika Apte as a police officer and Vikrant Massey as a forensic expert, this movie is a Hindi crime thriller directed by Vishal Furia. The plot of Forensic revolves around a series of brutal murders of children. A police officer and a forensic expert join hands to capture the culprit behind the mysterious deaths. How they solve the case is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Zee5

Manmatha Leela

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Manmatha Leela stars Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, and Riya Suman in the lead roles. The plot of this comedy thriller revolves around the life of Sathya, a successful fashion designer, shown in two different timelines. Strangely, a day in his life seems to be an action replay of an incident that happened 10 years ago, when he was a college student. The movie is releasing both in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow on OTT.

OTT platform: Aha

Pelli SandaD

Starring Roshan Meka and Sree Leela in lead roles, Pelli SandaD is a rom-com directed by debutant Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of K Raghavendra Rao. The movie begins with an aspiring filmmaker approaching Vashista, a Dronachayra awardee, with an interest to direct his biopic. Reluctantly, he narrates his story of how he met the love of his life and how he managed to impress her headstrong father. The songs of this movie, composed by MM Keeravani were a major hit and were among the chartbusters when released.

OTT platform: Zee5

Man vs Bee

Starring Rowan Atkinson, famous for his role as Mr Bean, Man Vs Bee is a comedy series directed by David Kerr. The series stars Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakely, and Tom Basden in other roles. The plot of the series revolves around a housesitter, who is responsible for taking care of a huge mansion. When a bee interrupts him in everything he does, he has to hunt it down, which gives rise to huge troubles for him.

OTT platform: Netflix

Money Heist: Korea

The popular action thriller series which kept most of us entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown is back with a Korean version. Featuring Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, and others in the characters from the original Spanish version, the Korean version of Money Heist was directed by Hong-sun Kim. The plot revolves around a well-planned robbery of the mint of unified Korea by a group of people with criminal histories and deep pasts. How they manage to loot the entire mint behind closed doors and escape the army and police form the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Avrodh S2

Avrodh: The Seige Within is a military drama series based on a chapter from the book India’s Most fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The series was directed by Raj Acharya and stars Amit Sadh, Vikram Gokhale, Neeraj Kabi, and others in crucial roles. The story revolves around the number of events that takes place at the Line of Control (LOC) involving the Indian Army.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing on 24 June on OTT are you most excited about.