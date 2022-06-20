Watching a web series is one of the best ways to entertain yourself, especially if you are a binge-watcher. This week, a number of web series are gearing up for their premiers on OTT platforms. From Koran dramas to Indian military dramas, these series are sure to give you all the reasons to be excited.

Here is a list of web series releasing this week of June on OTTs.

Money Heist: Korea

The popular action thriller series which kept most of us entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown is back with a Korean version. Featuring Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, and others in the characters from the original Spanish version, the Korean version of Money Heist was directed by Hong-sun Kim. The plot revolves around a well-planned robbery of the mint of unified Korea by a group of people with criminal histories and deep pasts. How they manage to loot the entire mint behind closed doors and escape the army and police form the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 June

Ghost Doctor

A South Korean fantasy drama starring rain, Kim Bum, Uee, Son Na-eun, and others, Ghost Doctor is directed by Boo Seong-cheol. The series revolves around an arrogant and genius cardiothoracic surgeon. One day, in an unexpected way, his spirit takes over the body of Seung-tak, a fellow doctor at the same hospital. How the situation unfolds is shown in the series. Ghost Doctor was created by Hong-Ki-Sung.

OTT platform: Netflix

release date: 23 June

The Umbrella Academy S3

This is an American time travel superhero web series based on a comic book of the same name. Starring Elliot Page, Tom Hooper, David Castaneda, and others in crucial roles, the series was developed for TV by Jeremy Slater. The plot of the series revolves around a superhero team, adopted by a billionaire. So far two seasons have been released and the third season is making its way to the OTT platforms this week.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 June

Man vs Bee

Starring Rowan Atkinson, famous for his role as Mr Bean, Man Vs Bee is a comedy series directed by David Kerr. The series stars Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakely, and Tom Basden in other roles. The plot of the series revolves around a housesitter, who is responsible for taking care of a huge mansion. When a bee interrupts him in everything he does, he has to hunt it down, which gives rise to huge troubles for him.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 June

Avrodh S2

Avrodh: The Seige Within is a military drama series based on a chapter from the book India’s Most fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The series was directed by Raj Acharya and stars Amit Sadh, Vikram Gokhale, Neeraj Kabi, and others in crucial roles. The story revolves around the number of events that takes place at the Line of Control (LOC) involving the Indian Army.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 24 June

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of June on OTTs are you most excited about.