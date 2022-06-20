A new week has set off giving rise to several OTT releases. From biographical dramas to superhero movies, this week is surely packed with loads of entertainment for movie lovers. Releasing on multiple platforms such as Netflix, Zee5, and Disney Plus Hotstar, all the mentioned movies are worth a shot.

Scroll down to know the list of movies releasing on OTTs this week of June.

Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys for Life stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Paola Nunez, and others in crucial roles and was directed by Adil and Bilall. The plot of this 2020 action comedy revolves around the hunt for the son of a deceased cartel kingpin, who is on a mission to recover a huge amount of money from Miami. Two new recruits of the Miami Police Department are shouldered with the responsibility to bring the criminal down. This movie is the third instalment of the Bad Boys franchise.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 June

Wrath of Man

Starring Jason Statham in the lead role, this 2020 heist action thriller was directed by Guy Ritchie and is loosely based on the 2004 French film Cash Truck. The movie narrates the adventures of H, a worker at a cash delivery truck company in Los Angeles. How he brings down robbers, saves the day, and his mysterious past is shown in a very engaging way.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 June

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Set after the events of Wanda Vision, the latest MCU flick revolves around how Doctor Strange opens up the multiverse and is against villains from unknown realms. He has to face the Scarlett Witch, who is now more powerful than ever, and close the gateway to the multiverse to put an end to the madness. The movie was directed by Sam Raimi and has received a mixed response from the global audience.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 22 June

Love & Gelato

Starring Susabba Skaggs, Tobia De Angelis, and others, Love and Gelato is a rom-com based on a book of the same name and was directed by Brandon Camp. The plot of this movie revolves around a high school graduate who travels to Rome on her mother’s last wish and has a newfound love for gelato.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 June

Father Stu

Father Stu is a biographical drama based on the life of Stuart Long, an American boxer and a catholic priest, and stars Mark Wahlberg in the titular role. Directed by Rosalind Ross, the movie narrates the journey of Stu from a boxer to a priest and the various events that take place in his life.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 23 June

Nenjuku Needhi

Nenjuku Needhi is the Tamil remake of the Hindi social drama Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj, the movie stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran, and Shivani Rajashekar in crucial roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the missing case of three girls in a village. During the investigation, the lead character finds out shocking truths behind the missings, which reveal the situation in the village.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 23 June

American Underdog

Yet another biographical drama releasing on OTTs this week, American Underdog is based on Kurt Warner, who was a part of the St Louis Rams football team. The movie stars Zachary Levi in the lead role and Anna Paquin as Brenda, Warner’s wife. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, the movie narrates the story of Warner and how he goes from a university player to a worker at a departmental store and finds his way to win the Super Bowl.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 June

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTTs this week of June are you most excited about.