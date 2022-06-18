After a long week, which seemed like an eternity, the weekend is finally here and all of us are definitely in search of plans. But with the monsoon arriving, the rain might spoil our outing plans. What if we have a bunch of movies to watch alongside a tub of popcorn? Netflix is here to save the day with brand new content. A good number of movies and web series have been released on Netflix over the last seven days.

Here is the list of June releases on Netflix for an entertaining weekend.

Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a Korean web series, premiering this Saturday, 18 June 2022, on Netflix. Starring Lee Jae-Wook, Jung So-Min, and others, this is a period fantasy drama set in a fictional country named Daeho. The plot of the series follows a powerful sorceress, whose soul is stuck in the body of a blind servant of a prestigious family. Alchemy of Souls is created by Park Joon-Hwa, Hong-Jung-Eun, and Hong-Mi-Ran.

Spiderhead

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett, Spiderhead is a sci-fi directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie is based on a short story by George Saunders named Escape from Spiderhead. Set in a state-of-the-art prison, the movie revolves around a scientist who tests experimental mind-altering drugs on the inmates. Why is he experimenting? What good will it do? Find out on Netflix.

The Little Things

Starring Jared Leto, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and others, this American suspense drama is directed by John Lee Hancock. Set in the 1990s Los Angeles, the movie revolves around a deputy sheriff and a detective who team up to track a notorious serial killer. How they solve the mystery despite having personal differences puts the audience on the edge of the seat. Watch The Little Things, releasing this Sunday, only on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

After having a blockbuster box office run, the Hindi horror-comedy is set for its OTT release this Sunday. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was directed by Anees Bazmee. Though the movie was named after the iconic horror flick starring Akshay Kumar, the 2022 release is not a continuation of the first part. The plot of this movie revolves around a haunted bungalow which is home to Manjulika, a feared ghost with a horrific past. What happens when the lead pair enters the bungalow? Will they succeed in getting rid of the ghost? Watch it on Netflix this weekend for some laughs and jump scares.

She S2

Starring Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, and others, She is a Hindi crime drama directed by Arif Ali. The plot follows a lady constable, who joins the Anti-Narcotics Group to bust a drug lord. She goes undercover as a prostitute on the streets of Mumbai while dealing with an alcoholic husband.

The Wrath of God

Starring Diego Peretti, Juan Munujin, Macarena Achaga, and others in prominent roles, the dark suspense thriller movie was directed by Sebastian Schindel. The plot of this movie revolves around a young woman who believes that her ex-boss is connected to a series of deaths in her family. How she solves the mystery behind the tragic events unfolds throughout the movie.

Which one of these June Netflix releases are you most excited about?