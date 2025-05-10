A dramatic escalation in tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan has marked the beginning of what experts are calling the world’s first drone war between two countries possessing nuclear arsenals.

On Thursday (8 May), India accused Pakistan of launching waves of drones and missiles targeting three military bases within Indian territory, including areas in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan swiftly denied the charges and instead claimed to have shot down 25 Indian drones in a matter of hours.

Amid the growing military conflict, Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has temporarily closed all its hostels, effective immediately. The decision was announced by the university registrar, citing student safety concerns in light of the Indo-Pak conflict, as well as water shortages and ongoing annual repair work. Students who have completed their examinations have been instructed to return home as a precautionary measure.

Apart from Andhra University hostels being closed, security has been intensified across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Police forces have launched extensive search operations over the past few days, conducting vehicle checks and identity verifications, particularly at lodges, hotels, railway stations, and bus stands.

In Visakhapatnam city, a ‘Nakha Bandhi’ operation was conducted from 8 p.m. on May 8 to 11 a.m. on May 9, during which 1,942 vehicles were inspected and five were seized for lacking proper documentation. In Anakapalli, similar checks were carried out under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers, covering isolated areas and public spaces to monitor suspicious activity.

Latest Developments in the Conflict:

As of 10 May 2025, Pakistan’s military has announced the launch of “Operation Bunyan Marsoos,” targeting Indian military installations in retaliation for Indian air strikes on 7 May under “Operation Sindoor.” The Indian strikes were said to be in response to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam.

Following the renewed escalation, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has closed its airspace from 3:15 a.m. local time (22:15 GMT) on 10 May until noon (07:00 GMT). Reports from Indian-administered Kashmir and Punjab confirm that air raid sirens and explosions were heard across several areas in the last few hours, as Indian forces reported drone activity in 26 locations and began active engagement.

Read also- Operation Sindoor: Telugu jawan killed in cross-border firing at LoC

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.