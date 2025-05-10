In an effort to boost tourism and provide a captivating visual experience, the musical fountain at VMRDA Central Park in Visakhapatnam has been reintroduced.

Originally launched during the previous tenure of the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government, the park became known for its spectacular musical fountain—then touted as the third-largest in India, after the ones at Akshardham in Delhi and Sahara in Pune.

However, during the YSRCP administration, maintenance responsibilities were outsourced to a private agency, and in recent months, upkeep took a hit. This decline in maintenance led to a noticeable drop in visitor numbers.

With the formation of the NDA government in the state, fresh tenders were issued for the fountain’s upkeep. As per a report by The Hans India, an Odisha-based company has now taken charge of the repair and maintenance of the musical fountain in the Central Park, which it will handle for the next five years.

Water Sports Set for a Comeback in Vizag, Says SAAP Chairman

On the other hand, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), A Ravi Naidu, announced plans to revive water sports in Visakhapatnam, a sector that had seen a decline in recent years. Speaking at the inauguration of a summer coaching camp for kayaking and canoeing at Rushikonda on Friday, he emphasised the city’s potential to become a hub for aquatic sports.

The coaching camp is being held under the banner of the District Sports Authority (DSA), and the Chief Minister took the opportunity to inspect the land currently being used for the training sessions. During his visit, he also joined young athletes in a boat race, underscoring his commitment to supporting the sport.

Following concerns raised recently about the future of the DSA land at Rushikonda, Chandrababu Naidu called for its immediate acquisition to ensure the continued promotion of water sports in the region. He revealed plans to host high-level competitions at the venue in the near future.

Encouraging young athletes to take full advantage of the summer camp, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that Visakhapatnam would soon produce international-level talent in water sports. He also highlighted the importance of water sports skills in emergency situations. As part of the revival initiative, the city is set to host 11 different kayaking and canoeing events.

