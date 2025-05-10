The weekend is approaching, and it’s the perfect time to pamper yourself. Whether it’s a long video game session with friends or a fun night out, there are plenty of ways to unwind. But for a more personal touch of self-care, consider spending the day at a beauty salon. While facials and haircuts are part of the routine, getting your nails done feels extra special. Luckily, there are several nail salons in the city. Here are the top-rated nail salons in Vizag for the perfect manicures!

1. Tease Dry Bar

This renowned salon, which first opened in Vijayawada and later expanded to Hyderabad, has now spread its wings and arrived in the City of Destiny. Since its opening, this place has gained a loyal fan base. Among its many beauty offerings, its nail art is celebrity-approved. They offer all types of nail care services, extensions, and nail art designs. The professionals use the best products to ensure the customer has a premium experience. If you want to treat yourself with a nail date, head to this place!

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

2. J Studio

This renowned beauty salon is popular with netizens for its delightful hair and beauty services. Their nail salon is underrated, with expert service and staff, catering to every nail concern. Starting from detailed extensions, nail art, and concentrated manicures, J Studio uses precision and complete effort to ensure Instagram-worthy nails.

Locations: VIP Road, PM Palem

3. Nili’s Nail and Beauty Lounge

This is the place where you can get Pinterest-y nails! Nili’s Nail and Beauty Lounge offers many beauty services like microblading, hair extensions, and lip tint. Their nail services are exquisite, and their Instagram page serves as an online catalogue. You can get gel, acrylic, and gel nail polish services from a professional who caters to your nails. In addition to the nail art and extensions, you can get a great clean-up manicure and cuticle care at this place!

Location: Seethamadhara

4. Everything Nails

True to its name, this place has everything your nails could ask for! The entire salon is dusted with pink and gold, starting from the seating to the interiors, making it the perfect place to have a girls’ nail date! The walls are lined with nail polishes in every shade imaginable, along with pro tools to give you flawless nails. You can get cute embellishments along with your choice of nails, gel or acrylic, making this place a must-visit for spot-on nails!

Location: Ram Nagar

5. iGRACE Beauty Salon

Known for the affordable bridal makeup and hair services, this place offers extensive nail services. You can get various nail extensions like acrylic, 3d, gel, and PVC nail extensions, along with nail piercings, painting, and regular manicures. With many nail design choices, you can pick your favourite, relax, and enjoy the process of nail servicing. These are some of the reasons that make this place one of the top-rated nail salons in Vizag.

Location: VIP Road

6. The Nail Bar

If you’re looking for a nail-focused experience, The Nail Bar is the place to be. Enjoy classy interiors and views of the city while relaxing in comfortable push chairs. With professional nail products and expert services, you’ll leave feeling pampered!

Location: Pandurangapuram

7. S Square Salon

S Square Salon is popular for its fish pedicure and exclusive hair services in Vizag. Located in highly frequented shopping malls, these salons are hard to miss. They provide a variety of nail services, including gel, acrylic, French nail extensions, and unique manicures. You can head to this place to get your perfect nails for a special day or as a treat.

Locations: CMR Central Maddilapalem and Gajuwaka

With this list of top-rated nail salons in Vizag, you know where to visit for your next nail appointment! Each of these nail salons is paired with professional staff and products, ensuring a top-notch experience. So, what are you waiting for? Free up your schedule, make plans, and give these nail salons a chance!

