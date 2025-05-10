Big news for travellers in Vizag! Starting June 13th, IndiGo is launching a direct flight from Vizag to Abu Dhabi, operating four times a week. With this exciting new route announced by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, international travel just became more accessible for those looking to explore beyond the Indian coastline.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is often overshadowed by its flashier neighbour, Dubai. But make no mistake – this city blends rich Arabian heritage with a sleek modern edge, offering travellers a chance to experience the best of both worlds. As the largest of the UAE’s seven emirates, Abu Dhabi boasts a diverse landscape, from desert dunes and ancient forts to pristine beaches and futuristic skyscrapers.

DISCLAIMER: Given the ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, travelers are urged to stay updated on advisories, airport operations, and the geopolitical situation before planning a trip.

Planning Your Trip: Visas and Travel Advisory

Indian citizens will need a visa to enter the UAE. Options include tourist, transit, or business visas, with certain travelers eligible for a visa-on-arrival if they hold a valid U.S. visa or residence permit. Be sure to apply ahead of time and check current embassy guidelines.

Top Things to Do in Abu Dhabi

Here are seven incredible experiences that await you in this dynamic desert city:

1. Qasr Al Hosn

This 18th-century fort stands as Abu Dhabi’s oldest stone building. Once home to the ruling family, it’s now a beautifully restored museum offering a portal into the city’s early days. Nestled amid towering skyscrapers, it’s a striking contrast between old and new.

2. Warner Bros. World™

Located on Yas Island, this indoor theme park brings your childhood to life with over two dozen immersive rides. Whether you’re meeting Batman in Gotham City or bumping into Bugs Bunny, it’s a hit for all age groups.

3. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Thrill-seekers, rejoice! This Ferrari-branded park boasts the world’s fastest roller coaster—Formula Rossa—along with over 40 heart-racing attractions, including the Flying Aces and the Tyre Change Experience.

4. Louvre Abu Dhabi

Art and architecture meet at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a cultural gem on Saadiyat Island. Its iconic dome filters sunlight in mesmerizing patterns, while its galleries house masterpieces from across civilizations and time periods, including works on loan from France’s top museums.

5. Qasr Al Muwaiji

This historic fort in Al Ain offers a quieter, reflective experience. Once home to generations of the ruling Al Nahyan family, it now features modern exhibitions that walk you through the UAE’s royal lineage and heritage.

6. Abu Dhabi Heritage Village

Step into a reimagined traditional village on the Corniche Breakwater. With craft workshops, souks, and a museum, it gives a fascinating glimpse into life before the oil era transformed the region.

7. Etihad Towers

These gleaming towers are more than just architectural marvels—they’re home to luxury shopping, dining, and an observation deck café that gives you sweeping views of the cityscape and coastline.

With a direct flight now connecting Vizag to Abu Dhabi, travelers have an easier route to a destination that balances deep-rooted traditions with visionary development. Whether you’re chasing thrill rides, admiring world-class art, or soaking up centuries-old history, Abu Dhabi offers a rich travel experience that’s both educational and exhilarating.

