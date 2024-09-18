In Vizag, “Let’s go on a long drive to Bheemili?” is perhaps more of a love language than the words “I love you,” themselves. This long, breezy stretch of road by the beach offers breathtaking views and the opportunity to hug your partner tight as you speed down the coast. If you happen to get hungry along the way, here are 10 places to stop for a bite to eat on the Visakhapatnam-Bheemili road:

1. V Hangout Resto Cafe

From Continental to Chinese and Indian cuisines, coffees, desserts, and beverages – you can have it all as you hang out here. With spacious indoor and outdoor seating, you can spend some time with your partner without feeling overwhelmed by the presence of others.

2. Shore Front Resort

If you’re a couple that loves seafood (or non-vegetarian food), you must make a stop at Shore Front Resort. Their menu includes mouth-watering dishes like Tawa Prawns, Fish and Chips, Nellore Chepala Vepudu, Bheemavaram Kodi Vepudu, Rushikonda Special Fish Masala, and more. Situated right by sandy shores, the hotel has a gorgeous view of the beach, which makes it all the more romantic.

3. Hotel Jas

If you want to stop for a classy date on your long drive, hit the breaks in front of Hotel Jas. With a sky high hill view, modern interior decor and ambience, good food, and even better service, Hotel Jas has all the makings of a fancy and sophisticated date spot. Some recommended items from their menu include Chicken Dum Biryani, Jas Special Pulao, Kung Pao Chicken, the Kerala-inspired Chittimutyalu Biryani, and more.

4. Stone Water Bar & Kitchen

This trendy and youthful two-storey bar and kitchen is where to go if you’re looking for an upbeat experience. With live music and vibrant lighting, the mood here is never boring. Adding to the excitement is the range of premium liquor available to accompany your food. From burgers to pizzas, rice, dishes, and more, you can have whatever suits your tastes. For a good time, keep an eye on their Instagram for updates on DJ and live music events.

5. Sea Inn – Raju Gari Dhaba If you’re the kind of couple whose idea of a good date is devouring a moan-worthy Biryani, the perfect place is none other than the iconic Raju Gari Dhaba. On the side, you can dig into authentic Andhra flavours with dishes like the Rajugari Kodu Pulao, Natukodi Pulusu, Gongura Mutton, Crab Fry, and more. An iconic restaurant in Visakhapatnam . this is definitely one of the best places to eat if you’re both super-hungry.

6. Gypsy Resto Cafe Tucked between the hills and the sea, Gypsy has a calm, somewhat secretive vibe to it. To make the best of the ambience, you must visit this place after dark when the delightful string lights hung up flicker alive. At this European-style cafe, you can find delicious grilled starters like Italian Grill Prawn and Cajun Grill Fish, classic lasagna, pastas in a range of sauces, salads, and more. If you want to spice up your date, you can indulge in Indian dishes like biryanis, tandoori starters, and more. If all you seek is a refreshing sip, however, go for their beverage menu, where they provide an expansive list of coffees, teas, mocktails, and smoothies.

7. Yespresso For good conversation and freshly brewed coffee: Yespresso. A cafe and bakehouse, this is cosy place, with artisanal drinks like Cranberry Coffee, Litchi Coffee, Peach and Butterfly Yuzu Fizz, and more. You can also share a cold brew or drinking chocolate. If that’s not enough to fill your stomach, you can grab a burger or a rice bowl, or share a serving of chicken popcorn. A cute wooden bench is set up outside, and the open rooftop gives customers the chance to admire the views outside and breathe in the fresh ocean air.

8. Brew Buzz

Here’s another cute and cosy cafe by the bay! With huge glass panels on one end of the cafe and artsy walls on the other, the place has a wonderful ambience. Their food and desserts have gotten good reviews, with recommended dishes being Fish Pakoda, Butter Pepper Chicken, Panner Sticks, and Sizzling Brownie with Ice Cream.

9. Viragoo Neo Age Pub

This exciting pub brings great music, good food, and delectable cocktails together. Providing an elite experience through multi-coloured lights, a dance floor and a swimming pool, the pub has an exotic air about it. Keep in mind that Vigaroo Neo Age Pub is more suitable for couples that prefer a lively atmosphere.

10. Marlin Cay

As you reach the end of your Vizag-Bheemili long drive, turn off the engine for the night at Marlin Cay. This restaurant, enclosed by massive glass windows on all sides, gives customers an open view of the ocean. You can indulge in signature seafood dishes like fresh and succulent fish, prawns, crabs, and other delicacies.

After this, we can confidently say that food + love + long drive = perfection. Go ahead and make some good memories with your loved one at these 8 lovely places to eat on the Visakhapatnam-Bheemili road!

