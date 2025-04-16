Visakhapatnam will host the 2025 Thalassemia Run, organised by the NTR Memorial Trust, on May 8 to spread awareness about Thalassemia—a hereditary blood disorder that demands greater public attention.

Set against the scenic backdrop of RK Beach, the run kicks off at 6:00 pm and welcomes participants of all age groups.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust and wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will be part of the event. She called the run a strong step toward encouraging voluntary blood donations and community action for Thalassemia patients.

Runners of the NTR Trust Thalassemia Run can choose from 3K, 5K, or 10K categories, depending on their fitness levels.

With the theme “Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients,” the event aims to highlight the power of collective efforts in supporting those affected by the disorder.

To register, visit www.thalassemiarun.com or scan the QR code on event posters.

For details, contact +91-9652974235 or 9100433499.

