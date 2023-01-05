The first weekend of January is here, and a new era of movies is set to begin. From Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada to Malayalam, every industry is setting its best foot forward this 2023. With the Sankranti season packed with the biggies of the industries, the Telugu and Malayalam movies releasing this weekend at the theatres have set the stage.

Check out these Telugu and Malayalam movies releasing at the theatres this weekend.

#1 Telugu

The Telugu industry, like always, is packed with movie releases. Three movies are making it to the theatres tomorrow. Prathyadhi, a crime thriller directed by Shankar Mudavath, stars Ravi Varma Adduri, Rohit Behal and others in lead roles. The plot of the story surrounds a mysterious case of a missing person.

Michael Gang, a crime drama thriller directed by Kiran Mandapati, stars Sai Charan Tej in the lead role. The movie follows an orphan and his story of rags to riches.

A Journey To Kasi is yet another Telugu movie releasing tomorrow. Watch the movie to understand how two different stories intervene in Kasi.

#2 Malayalam

Three movies are gearing up to entertain you this weekend, Mollywood. Ennalum Nteliyaa, directed by Bash Mohammed, stars Suraj Venjaramood, Gayatri Arun, and others in lead roles. The plot of the movie follows two immigrants and their adventures in Dubai.

Iru, directed by Varghese Lal, stars Renji Panicker, Dain Davis, Rajeev Rajan and others in lead roles. The movie follows a couple and their struggle to convince their parents. The girl’s father, who disapproves of the cast differences devises a plan to free his daughter.

Djinn, directed by Siddharth Bharathan, stars Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sharafudheen and others in the lead roles. The interesting trailer caught our attention with a unique line of characters. Watch the movie at the theatres tomorrow.

