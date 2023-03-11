Tollywood has been receiving quite the attention for its spectacular releases, off late. Telugu movies have not only marked their place in the country, but internationally as well. The movies span across genres, hemmed with gripping plot lines, and brilliant acting, by big names. Along with that, OTT platforms have slowly grown, to be the most preferred way of streaming content. Some of the top-rated Telugu movies on OTT offer a promising watch. Now that the weekend is here, consider watching these movies for a relaxing time.

Here are 6 top-rated Telugu movies on OTT.

RRR

A fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force decide to join hands. The duo fight together to pave way for freedom from the dictatorial rulers. The critically-acclaimed Telugu movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in plot-defining roles. SS Rajamouli directed the epic action drama film.

OTT platform: Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa makes enemies as he rises in the world of the red sand smuggling business. Violence erupts when the police try to take down his illegal business. Directed by Sukumar, the action thriller movie stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Narappa

Set in the 1980s, the plot follows the conflicts that unfold between caste disputes between landlords. The action drama film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, and Rajeev Kanakala in prominent roles. Srikanth Addala directed the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

HIT: The Second Case

Krishna Dev, a laid-back cop, investigates a gruesome murder case. While diving deep into the case, he is faced with attacks that threaten his life. Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, and others star in the crime thriller movie. Sailesh Kolanu directed the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Evaru

Vikram is tasked with investigating the murder of a senior officer, who was killed by his alleged rape victim. He encounters some interesting dark secrets as he dives into the case. The crime thriller stars Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra stars in lead roles. The film is directed by Venkat Ramji.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya, a doctor, gets trapped in a web of conspiracies and betrayal. He goes in search of mythical treasure to clear his name. A sequel to the mystic thriller, Karthikeya, the film stars Nikhil Siddharth, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivasa Reddy, and others, in titular roles. Chandoo Mondeti directed the thriller movie.

OTT platform: Zee5

