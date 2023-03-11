If there’s one thing that can perk up our senses and energise our minds, it’s the delightful aroma of coffee. Whether you like the traditional flavours or crave something more exotic, Vizag’s coffee scene is worth exploring. We’ve handpicked some of the most excellent and unique coffee shops in Vizag that will delight your taste buds and energise you.

Here are 7 coffee shops in Vizag where you can get all the coffee you need to keep your caffeine buzz going.

Girijan Coffee

The coffee is grown using traditional methods and processed using natural methods, without chemicals or pesticides. The coffee produced by Girijan Coffee is known for its unique flavour and aroma, attributed to the unique soil and climatic conditions of the Araku Valley.

Location: MVP colony.

Bean Board

Beanboard is a chain of coffee outlets offering speciality coffees, teas, and pastries. The café has a warm and inviting ambience and is perfect for catching up with friends or having a quiet conversation. The café’s signature blend is a must-try for coffee lovers.

Location: Ramanaidu Studios, Chinna Waltair, Seethammadhara, and Visalakshi Nagar

Pastry, Coffee and Conversation

As the name suggests, Pastry, Coffee, and Conversations is a cosy café offering various pies, cakes, and coffee-based beverages. The café has a warm and inviting ambience and is perfect for catching up with friends or having a quiet conversation. The café’s signature, the Pour over coffee, is a must-try for coffee lovers who enjoy a subtle and aromatic flavour.

Location: Siripuram.

Cafooze Restro Cafe

Cafooze Restro Cafe is one of the most popular hangout spots on this list of coffee shops in Vizag. The café offers a range of coffee-based beverages, snacks, and a variety of continental dishes. The café has a cosy ambience and offers indoor and outdoor seating options. The café’s Hazelnut Cold coffee is a must-try for coffee lovers who enjoy a nutty and creamy flavour.

Location: Pandurangapuram.

Cafe Coffee Day

Cafe Coffee Day is a popular coffee chain with several outlets across Vizag. The café offers a range of coffee-based beverages, teas, and snacks. The Beach Road and MVP Colony outlets are trendy among coffee lovers. The café’s signature blend, the Cafe Frappe, is a must-try for coffee lovers who enjoy a creamy and rich coffee experience.

Location: Beach Road, MVP Colony.

Araku Valley Coffee

The coffee produced by Araku Valley Coffee is grown at high altitudes. It has a unique flavour and aroma, attributed to the unique soil and climatic conditions of the Araku Valley. Coffee lovers can enjoy a range of rich and flavorful blends.

Location: Opposite Tenneti Park

The Gallery

The café has a modern, trendy ambience, comfortable seating options, and friendly staff. The Gallery also offers a range of other speciality blends, such as the Mocha and Espresso, which are perfect for those who enjoy a rich and robust coffee experience.

Location: Siripuram

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.