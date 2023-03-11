Vizag might have tons of cafes and restaurants, serving amazing food. But at the end of the day, street food remains superior and most loved. Apart from being delectable and scrumptious, these snacks also come at pocket-friendly prices. These stalls are quite busy most times but are definitely worth the wait for the heavenly snacks they serve. From flammable mirchi bajjis to pani puris, here are unique street food items in Vizag you shouldn’t miss out on.

Here are 5 unique street food items in Vizag.

Godavari’s Special Bajji & Mixtures

Mirchi Bajjis are amongst the popular snack options, in Vizag. This snack is elevated all the more, by being topped off, with fried peanuts and onions. Located near the Kotak Salesian School, on Chinna Waltair road, this street food vendor has a number of unique dishes, that will excite you. If you are craving some hot bajjis, try their famous bajji chaat! The varieties offered here include Tomato Bajji Mixture, Vankaya (brinjal) Bajji Mixture, and Egg bajji mixture.

Five Flavours Pani Puri

Pani puri is something we’ll never get tired of, and keep longing for more, no matter how many times we’ve had it. The crispy round golgappa with aloo mix, and tangy pani, can turn your day around in an instant. This buzzing stall serves pani puri in five different flavours, including hing, jeera, pudina, lasoon, and khatta-meetha. Head to this stall in Lawsons Bay Colony to taste one of the best pani puris in Vizag.

Hot Pani Puri

Located near TTD Kalyanamandapam, MVP Colony, this stall offers mouth-watering, and heavenly pani puris. You might have to wait for your turn, but the heavenly, and tummy-filling hot pani puris that come with a twist will leave you satisfied. Be sure to not miss out on their other savoury bites!

Aloo Pakodi

This Vizag-famous street food point, located opposite Lenskart, MVP Colony, is famous for its crispy and golden aloo pakodi. This busy stall attracts the crowd with its rich aroma and offers a wide range of scrumptious snacks. If you want to relish on some relishing pungulu with thick chutney, and peanut-loaded mirchi bajjis, then you don’t have to look beyond this cart.

Chicken 555

Located on the side lanes of RK Beach, this famous food stall serves perfect-tea time snacks. Chicken 555 is made by deep-frying chicken strips, and sauteeing them in sauces. Apart from this signature dish, try their Fried Rice and Manchuria for a filling meal.

